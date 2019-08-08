Telangana Police rescue 23 devotees stranded in floodwaters

By Express News Service

MULUGU: As many as 23 devotees including four children, who were stranded in floodwaters of Jampanna vagu were rescued by the police near Medaram here on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police SG Patil said five of the devotees were from Armoor, 17 were from Warangal and one from Pasra. They were proceeding towards Medaram shrine to offer prayers.

However, they were caught in the floodwaters near Tapamancha village near Project Nagar. The Mulugu police with the help of the fire department team rescued the devotees. They were all safely brought back to Pasra town. Due to heavy rains in the district, the streams on the way to Medaram were overflowing and many causeways have been submerged.

The devotees who visited Medaram in their cars passed through these causeways but the floodwater level rose by the time they returned. They were stuck between Project Nagar and Tappamancha villages.

The police brought them out of the causeway using ropes and carried the children on their shoulders and shifted them to safety.