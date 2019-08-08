TRS working president KTR slams Congress for Mid Manair Reservoir oustee protests

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: TRS working president KT Rama Rao visited his constituency of Sircilla on Wednesday to participate in various development programmes. Earlier in the day, he participated in a National Handloom Day programme in the town. Later, he attended the Zilla Parishad General Body’s maiden meeting.

Speaking at a meeting with party workers, Rama Rao slammed Congress leaders for allegedly ‘provoking’ Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR) oustees into protesting against the government. “Congress leaders have no work right now. That is why they are spreading lies over the MMR issue,” he claimed. Rama Rao said the government had distributed a cumulative `350 crore as compensation to the oustees.

He ridiculed Congress leaders, saying they had forced even oustees who had received compensation to march in the Maha Pada Yatra conducted recently.“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cares for the welfare of everyone.

Under his leadership, the government is spending Rs 12,000 crore on pensions of 50 lakh people,” he said.He later told party workers to be ready for the upcoming municipal body elections. “Sircilla is being developed like never before. It will continue in future as well,” he said.