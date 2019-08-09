BITS Pilani Hyderabad tests cost-effective method to tackle dengue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Researchers from the BITS Pilani Hyderabad have tested a cost-effective way of tackling the burden of vector-borne diseases like dengue, using a combination of entomological survey, data analysis of the survey’s findings and mapping of potential sources of the disease using GPS technology and Google Earth Pro.

The methodology used by BITS Pilani Hyderabad researchers involved undertaking an entomological survey at six villages in Shameerpet that formed their study area, for the dengue-causing Aedes aegypti mosquito.

They surveyed all the key premises and collected samples from water stored in different kinds of containers to test for the mosquito larvae.

This was followed by statistical analysis of the survey results to find out House index (HI) — the percentage of houses or premises positive for Aedes larvae and the Breteau index (BI) — number of positive containers per 100 houses in a specific location. BI and HI are used to determine priority areas for control measures.

Poor awareness

The researchers also report that awareness among the villagers regarding dengue was also found to be poor as around 90 per cent of them were unaware of the symptoms of dengue.