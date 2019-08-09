Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme package-8 trial run on auspicious Sravana Sukravaram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The auspicious Sravana Sukravaram on Friday is set to be quite an important one for Telangana. To start with, the trail run on Package-8 of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is likely to begin on the day. The Secretariat too will officially begin functioning from the BRKR Bhavan on Friday with Chief Secretary SK Joshi who will move to his new office there.

Officials concerned with the Kaleshwaram project are expected to pump water to the Mid Manair Reservoir and SRSP through motors at Package-8. The motors have been informally dubbed as ‘Bahubali Motors. The officials will take a decision on operating them in the morning.

With regard to the BRKR Bhavan, heads of departments are expected to follow the chief secretary into it soon. The CMO and peshis attached to it will be shifted to the Metro Rail Bhavan in Rasoolpura in the city. Elsewhere, the R&B department has already started working out of the ENC office at Errum Manzil. R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy too has moved his office to this location.