Telangana High Court wants to first resolve the dispute in Errum Manzil case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday made it clear that it would hear the petitions filed on “State Secretariat” issue only after resolving the dispute pertaining to Errum Manzil building.

The bench of Chief Justice of the High Court Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther said the above when advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar, appearing for one of the petitioners’, urged for taking up hearing on petitions filed against the demolition of State Secretariat buildings.

On Wednesday, the bench after having a detailed hearing has reserved its judgment in the case.