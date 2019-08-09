TRS Leader Harish Rao wants 3-star hotel ready by Dasara

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: TRS leader and MLA T Harish Rao directed the Tourism Department officials to complete the works on the three-star hotel, which is being constructed with estimated an cost of Rs 13 crore in the outskirts of Nagulbanda of Kondapaka Mandal in Siddipet, in time and make arrangements for the inauguration of the same by Dasara festival.

Harish Rao, along with Tourism Department Managing Director B Manohar, on Thursday reviewed ongoing works of the hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, the Siddipet MLA said that “around 60 per cent of the works have already been completed and it is possible to complete the remaining 40 per cent by Dasara”.

Later, Harish Rao visited Komati Cheruvu and directed officials to expedite works on suspension bridge, constructed at mini tank bund, by Batukamma festival. He expressed his displeasure at the officials’ failure to maintain cleanliness at Komati Cheruvu.