Army recruitment drive from October 7 under Recruitment Office, Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to enrol candidates into the Army from all 33 districts across the State for various categories, the Indian Army will conduct a recruitment drive under the Army Recruitment Office, Secunderabad from October 7 to October 17 at the Dr BR Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar.

For recruitment-related queries, the candidates can utilise the ‘Army Calling’ mobile application. The application, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store, provides live chat facility in Telugu for the aspiring candidates. Candidates can also reach the ARO Secunderabad on the number 040-27740059.

The categories include Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Soldier Nursing Assistant/Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Soldier Clerk & Store Keeper Technical, Soldier General

Duty, Soldier Pharma, and Soldier Tradesman.

Those interested can apply online through www .joinindianarmy.nic.in which will be open from August 23 to September 22.

The admit cards will be issued online after September 23. The date of reporting will be intimated through the admit card. Applicants can avail their admit card from the website.