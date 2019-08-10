Telangana High Court issues notice to state government, parties in PIL against GO 167

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court, of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, on Friday issued notices to the State government and the respondent political parties for filing counter affidavit in four weeks in the PIL filed challenging GO 167 issued by the State government on August 16, 2018.

The order was issued for alienation of government land to an extent of one acre on payment of Rs 100 per square yard in favour of recognised political parties for construction of their party offices at the district headquarters, and against consequential GO 66 dated June 21, 2019 for alienation of government land up to one acre on payment of Rs 100 per square yard in favour of ruling TRS for construction of its party offices at 24 district headquarters.