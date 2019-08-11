Home States Telangana

Archaeological Survey of India out of loop, clueless about GHMC meetings on Charminar pedestrian project

They had also requested the GHMC to look into the matter and to reassess the pavement levels. 

Published: 11th August 2019 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Char Minar (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has said that there was no meeting held between the GHMC, State government and the Central body for the development of Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP). 

This surprising fact was revealed in a reply to a question asked by RTI activist SQ Masood. Though ASI only looks after the monument in the Charminar area, the Ancient Monuments Act’s guidelines make it mandatory for the ASI to be kept in loop on all related matters, thus necessitating them to be intimated about CPP-related meetings too.  

Interestingly, the fact that ASI was kept out of the loop in matters related to CPP gains ground after, in a letter written by its Superintending Archaeologist Milan Kumar Chauley, he stated, “It is also requested to kindly involve ASI, Hyderabad’s circle during planning of any development activities in and around its Centrally-protected monuments.”

Masood also asked whether a study was done by the ASI during or after the completion of the CPP, to which the Central-body cited a letter that it had written to the Deputy Commissioner of GHMC in 2017.
In the letter, the ASI had raised an alarm over the laying of the tiles for the pavement, which they said was “on a level higher than the existing ground level of Charminar monument and that during the rainy season this would lead to water stagnation”. 

They had also requested the GHMC to look into the matter and to reassess the pavement levels. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archaeological Survey of India ASI GHMC Telangana government Charminar Pedestrianisation Project
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp