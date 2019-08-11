Home States Telangana

Telangana woman sold in Madhya Pradesh, sister and cop arrested

Among the three persons arrested in connection with the incident was the woman’s sister, and a constable, K Haridas, attached to the Asifabad police station.

By Express News Service

KUMRAMBHEEM-ASIFABAD: Deceived by her sister and sold to a man in Madhya Pradesh for Rs 1.10 lakh, a married Adivasi woman was reunited with her mother in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district on Saturday, nearly a month after her harrowing experience began.

Narrating how the crime unfolded, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A Satyanarayana said the victim’s sister told her about a housekeeping job in Adilabad, and the victim agreed to take it up as the offer was impressive. However, the sister, along with others, then sold her to one Lal Giri in Madhya Pradesh in the first week of July.

The victim’s mother grew suspicious when the victim did not call her after leaving, and after repeated inquiries with her other daughter, she approached the Tiryani police, saying she suspected foul play.
The police registered her complaint, began an investigation on July 18, and sent a team to Gharwadi in Madhya Pradesh’s Mansoor district, from where they rescued the victim.

The victim was restored to her mother in Dantepalli of Kumrambheem-Asifabad district’s Tiryani mandal as her husband was not mentally stable, the police said. 

Besides the victim’s sister and constable K Haridas, one V Venkat was arrested after being booked for trafficking women, and under the SC and ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act. A fourth person, Dinesh, who acted as a middleman, is absconding. Dinesh had contacted the victim’s sister, asking her to find a girl for Lal Giri, who was willing to pay to get a wife, the police said.

Of late, trafficking of girls and married woman from Utnoor, Tiryani, Lingapur, Kerameri, Sirpur T and Indervelli mandals has been on the rise, the police said, adding that victims are being sent to Rajasthan, Gujarat and MP.

Gangs that operate across the States take the help of locals by paying them handsome amounts, up to Rs 2.50 lakh, and persuade women to send their daughters to get married into respectable families in North Indian States. 

But most girls, after marriage, are not allowed to talk to or visit their parents. They are treated like maids and are sexually exploited. In some cases, are sold into the flesh trade, the police explained.

