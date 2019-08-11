Home States Telangana

Warangal girl commits suicide fearing humiliation after she was gang-raped

The victim was allegedly taken to Pembarthi village by one of her acquaintances where she was raped by the guy and his four friends.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terrified at the thought of having to face society, a 14-year-old girl in Warangal ended her life Sunday morning hours after she was raped by five youngsters. 

This comes three days after a historic judgment by a Warangal court awarding death penalty to a youngster accused of raping a 9-month-old, in less than 50-days of the crime. 

On Saturday afternoon, the victim was picked up from home by one of her acquaintances. He took her to Pembarthi village on Kamalapur road where four of his friends were waiting. They allegedly raped her at the place and dropped her back home in the night. She explained this to her grandmother and other relatives. 

She was a student of a government school and resided at a locality under Kakatiya University Campus(KUC) police limits. She had no parents and lived with her grandparents. 

According to the victim's relatives, the grandmother went out of home at around 7 in the morning and upon returning she found the girl hanging to the ceiling. The police shifted the body to MGM hospital for post-mortem examination.

