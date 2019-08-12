CM KCR promises to adopt new policy to promote Telugu film industry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday promised to adopt a new policy to promote Telugu film industry. The chief minister said this when met popular film director and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee K Vishwanath to enquire about his health and also felicitate him.

Rao told the 48th recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award that he wanted to see him in good health for a long time. While expressing his delight in meeting Vishwanath, Rao said: “Every time I watched your movies, I wanted to meet you. After a long wait, my desire has been fulfilled.”

The chief minister said each of Viswanath’s movies was like a literary work and the way he paid attention to language, songs, selection of artists, picturisation and dialogues was noteworthy. An entire family can sit together and watch his films, Rao said, adding that whenever he got free time, he would watch Viswanath’s films.

Expressing pleasure over the chief minister’s visit, Vishwanath said, “When you called and told me you were going to visit, I thought it was a prankster who was calling. After I confirmed that it was you, I couldn’t sleep till late last night.”

He recalled that former Tamil Nadu chief minister late MG Ramachandran too visited him. Vishwanath hailed Rao’s flagship Kaleshwaram project and welfare schemes, and appreciated the chief minister for his expertise on literature and the way he organised the first World Telugu Conference.

During the interaction, Rao said there is a lot of scope for the Telugu film industry to grow, and promised to bring a new policy for promoting the industry.