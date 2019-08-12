Four Nagarjuna Sagar Project crest gates to be lifted today

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Four crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) will be lifted at 8 am on Monday, with huge inflows of floodwater reaching the reservoir from Srisailam. The inflows, which were about 7,47,462 cusecs, are likely to increase further, prompting the authorities to decide in favour of lifting the gates in the morning to gradually let out the water downstream to Pulichintala and then on to the Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada.

It has not yet been decided to what height the crest gates would be lifted. After a review of the prospects of the inflows in the next few days, a decision would be taken early on Monday. On Sunday, the Nagarjuna Sagar left canal was opened, letting out water for irrigation in Telangana. The discharge into the canal was 1,000 cusecs, while the release of water into the right canal was kept on hold following a huge breach to the canal at Macherla in Guntur district, flooding the cropped area there. Officials hope to close the breach and allow water into the right canal by Monday evening for irrigation. Nalgonda collector Gaurav Uppal directed revenue officials to evacuate people along the banks of the river if necessary, as crest gates would be lifted on Monday.

The collector also directed that necessary publicity be given about a possible deluge in the villages on Sunday night and Monday.The authorities have stopped operation of motorboats in the reservoir due to high winds and huge inflows from Srisailam. By evening, the water level in Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir touched the 544.70-ft mark as against the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 590 ft.

Earlier, Telangana minister G Jagadish Reddy, after releasing water into the left canal, said that the two Telugu States would work in close coordination for judicious use of water. When he released the water, AP Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav was also present. Water was released to low-level and Alimineti Madhava Reddy canals.According to sources, the discharge at Almatti in Karnataka at 4 pm on Sunday was 5,30,000 cusecs. The inflows are still continuing unabated, following torrential rains in Krishna’s catchment. The inflows were about 6,07,000 cusecs. Officials said the inflows are likely to increase further.