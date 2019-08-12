KCR wants to make film with Dadasaheb Phalke awardee K Vishwanath

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had his fanboy moment fulfilled when he met his favourite director, Dadasaheb Phalke awardee K Vishwanath, at the latter’s residence on Sunday. Rao expressed his wish to produce a film under the direction of Vishwanath, who was a recipient of five National Film Awards and six State Nandi Awards.

“I’m lucky to meet you in person. You should make movies again. If you are ready to direct a film, I’m ready to produce,” Rao told the director and requested him to plan a good storyline for the project.

After felicitating Vishwanath, Rao said he watched all his movies. “I watched Sanka-rabharanam about 25 times,” the CM said and went on to inquire about Vishwanath’s health. Vishwanath responded saying he was scared of blood and would not incorporate violence in his movies. “Doctors ask me to undergo a knee surgery, but I am afraid to do it,” he said.