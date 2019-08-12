Osmania University researchers discover presence of Blue perch fish in Telangana streams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The researchers of Osmania University’s (OU) zoology department have reported the presence of a new fish species in the State. The fish known as Blue perch, with scientific name Badis badis, has been known to exist in other parts of the country, but for the first time, its presence has been reported from Telangana. The specimens of the fish were found by the researchers from two places — a stream close to Sirpur in Asifabad district and also a stream at Mubarakpur in Sangareddy district.

The species was discovered by K Krishna Prasad, a PhD scholar of the zoology department while carrying out a study on hill-stream fish of Telangana. The discovery of this new species was also reported in a paper recently published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, an international journal. Dr Chelmala Srinivasulu, faculty at the OU’s zoology department and co-author of the paper said, “Krishna Prasad, till now, has reported at least 100 species while carrying out studies on hill-stream fish. There is a possibility that the study can discover a couple of more new fish species in the State.”

Speaking to Express, he said that one of the reasons why not many fishes from this species could be found is that they are very small and usually find habitats in places with thick vegetation, making it difficult to find them.

The paper on the discovery of the fish also warns that its habitat could be lost due to excessive sand mining in the streams and pollution from household sewage. The State is not taking many bids to promote fisheries and sustain the lives of such species. Only a handful of species are being introduced across lakes, tanks, major water bodies and reservoirs in the State by the government, Dr Srinivasulu said and noted that there is a need to take up methods to conserve local fish species.