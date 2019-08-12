Home States Telangana

Residents ask TRS working president KTR to protect Kapra lake

The residents allege that since the lake has dried up, and the lake bed lies exposed, a builder came forward to claim a chunk of the lake bed as his private land and halted workers.

Published: 12th August 2019 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao ( File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Sainikpuri and surrounding areas have taken to Twitter and are asking the TRS working president, KT Rama Rao to protect the Kapra lake from being encroached by land sharks.
On Sunday, the organization, Green Sainikpuri, posted an explanatory video on the issue that bogs one of the biggest lakes in the GHMC limits. The local residents alleged that a private builder who is claiming a part of the lake’s land as his private property, is halting beautification work of the lake taken up by the State government.

Recently, inlets to the Kapra lake were closed to prevent the inflow of sewerage into the lake, and water from the lake was drained out by the authorities to conduct de-silting operations and for beautification.
The residents allege that since the lake has dried up, and the lake bed lies exposed, a builder came forward to claim a chunk of the lake bed as his private land and halted workers. When contacted, a senior MAUD official informed Express that a large portion of the land under the lake belong to the private builder, and that a case regarding the same is pending in the High Court. The official said, “There have been such issues in other lakes as well, where part of the lake land was owned by private persons and beautification works halted.

In such cases, the GHMC either gave Transfer Development Rights (TDR) or financial compensation depending on the size of the land to the owners, and took possession.”  The official, added, that, “However, in most such cases, the expanse of private land is small unlike, in the case of Kapra lake where the extent of private land runs in acres. Paying financial compensation of TDR in such cases would be difficult.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Residents of Sainikpuri Twitter TRS working president KT Rama Rao Green Sainikpuri GHMC
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp