Telangana Congress hails Sonia Gandhi’s appointment as interim Congress chief

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, while welcoming the decision, stated that appointing Sonia Gandhi was the best decision under the current circumstances.

Published: 12th August 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State unit of Congress has welcomed the decision of the Congress Working Committee to appoint UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi as party’s interim president. Sonia Gandhi had held the post between 1998 and 2017 before her son Rahul Gandhi took over the reins.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, while welcoming the decision, stated that appointing Sonia Gandhi was the best decision under the current circumstances. “She has shown great wisdom and sagacity in pulling the party out of difficult circumstances in the past. I am very confident she will be able to bring the party out of the present crisis,” he said. Former minister and senior party leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy termed the decision of Congress Working Committee (CWC) appropriate and stated that her experience will help guide the party, which suffered a setback in the recent Lok Sabha polls.  

“Sonia Gandhi was party president for 19 years and during that period, the Congress headed two back-to-back governments at the Centre. Hence, the party leaders and cadres are confident that she would help the party come out of the crisis,” he said.

“Party leaders and cadre were demoralised after defeat in Parliament polls. We hope that the appointment of Soniaji will boost the morale of the party. We also want the party leadership to seriously introspect the reason behind the party’s poor performance in the polls,” he said.

