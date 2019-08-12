Video of AIMIM Karwan MLA hitting a man goes viral

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what can be seen as rampant high-handedness of officials, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin was caught on video hitting a man with a stick while the latter is seen pleading with him to stop.

In the video circulating on WhatsApp, Mohiuddin who was at AIMIM corporator Naseeruddin’s house, is seen hitting one Sarwar Ahmed, while reprimanding him for “drinking”. While Mohiuddin hit Ahmed with a stick on his wrists and ankles, others present in the room, including the corporator, laughed. One of them is heard saying that Ahmed had been drinking and creating a ruckus.

When contacted, Mohiuddin dismissed the matter saying, “The man works at my office. He was drunk and creating a ruckus. It is nothing.” Interestingly, shortly after the video went viral, another video cropped up, this time of Ahmed’s clarification. Not surprisingly, Ahmed’s explanation of the matter was similar to that of Mohiuddin’s.

Ahmed says, “I want to request the citizens, that whoever has put this video up, it is entirely wrong. It was my mistake. I was drunk and I was picking up fights with people. I had also taken money from saab (Mohiuddin). When he got to know about this, he called and asked how I was drinking with the money that he gave me. He explained that drinking is a bad thing and chided me for it,” he added. “I don’t have any grudges against him. I have been working for him for the past 10 years. He has helped me in everything. Even if he hit me, it is for my wellbeing. He often comes to my house to make me understand that this is wrong. I am like his son,” he further added.