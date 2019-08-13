Home States Telangana

Girl students of gurukul school in Medak forced to get haircut to save bathing water

School principal K Aruna had summoned two barbers to the hostel and had their hair cut. The students were allegedly forced to shell of Rs. 25 each for a haircut which they did not want.

Published: 13th August 2019 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By P Krishna
Express News Service

MEDAK: In a shocking and insensitive act, the principal of a Tribal Girls Gurukul School here had the hair of 150 girl students cut about two days ago, all because there is not enough water in the hostel for them to take bath regularly. The incident came to light only on Tuesday.

School principal K Aruna had summoned two barbers to the hostel and had their hair cut. The students were allegedly forced to shell of Rs. 25 each for a haircut which they did not want.

The thoughtless action of the principal came to light when parents of the students visited the hostel on Sunday and Monday as they were public holidays and were aghast watching them with boys' haircut.

A few parents entered into an argument with the school staff while others staged a dharna protesting the way the authorities were treating their children.

When parents cornered the principal and teachers, they were told that the girls were unable to maintain their hair and apart from this there was also problem of lack of enough water in the hostel.

The students said the teachers had their hair cut forcibly without their consent. The teachers, however, argued that as there are wounds in their scalps, the girls were made to undergo haircut.

School principal K Aruna tried to play down the issue. "All the students are like my children," she said, but denied that haircut was done against their wish. "We have students of first to fifth standard in our hostel. We have had their hair cut with their willingness. There is severe water shortage since April and it has become difficult for the students to even wash the clothes and take bath regularly," she said.

The principal said water shortage was a perennial problem at the hostel and despite repeated pleas to the higher officials, the problem remained unresolved. She said that the haircut was done to the students after obtaining permission from the regional coordinator. Only parents of couple of students were opposing the haircut, she maintained.

The incident spread like wildfire with Collector M Dharma Reddy calling an explanation rom Aruna. He also directed BC Welfare Department to deputy an officer to make an inquiry into the incident an submit a report. "I came to know that some parents even assaulted the staff which is not proper," he said, and pointed out that since a inquiry has been ordered, action would be taken against those responsible for the girl students' haircut, after receiving the report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tribal girls school Hair cut water conservation Girls hair cut
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp