India Meteorological Department warns of heavy rains across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aided by a low-pressure area formed over the northwestern Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall will occur over isolated places across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The state witnessed heavy rains in the last week of July and for a few days in the first week of August making the state of southwest monsoon rainfall in the state from deficient to normal. However, for the past more than a week, there have not been many rains in the state.

As on Monday, the actual monsoon rains in the state remained close to the normal value. While the actual rainfall in the state till Monday was 465.8mm, the normal value is 463.6mm. In most districts the monsoon rainfall is normal but a six districts continue to reel under deficient rainfall including Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam and Gadwal.