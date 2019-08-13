List of polling booths for Telangana's urban body elections to be published on Aug 23

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Election Commission (SEC) has issued a schedule for preparation and publication of ward-wise polling stations of only those municipalities the details of which were not published earlier as per the schedule is given last month.

The final list of those polling booths will be published on August 23. The draft list of polling stations was to be published on July 17. A meeting with the representatives of political parties was also fixed for July 17. The final publication of the list was scheduled for July 21.

The draft list of polling stations of municipalities prepared by municipal commissioners will be published on August 13, time for receipt of claims and objections and suggestions will be up to 5 pm on August 16.

Meeting the representatives of political parties at the municipality level will be held at 3 pm on August 16.

Disposal of claims and objections and suggestions will be August 19, submission of the final list of polling stations by the municipal commissioners concerned to the Collector and district election authority will be on August 20. The final publication of the list will be on August 23.