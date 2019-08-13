Home States Telangana

List of polling booths for Telangana's urban body elections to be published on Aug 23

The draft list of polling stations was to be published on July 17. A meeting with the representatives of political parties was also fixed for July 17. 

Published: 13th August 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

polling, elections

Picture for representational purpose (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Election Commission (SEC) has issued a schedule for preparation and publication of ward-wise polling stations of only those municipalities the details of which were not published earlier as per the schedule is given last month.

The final list of those polling booths will be published on August 23. The draft list of polling stations was to be published on July 17. A meeting with the representatives of political parties was also fixed for July 17. The final publication of the list was scheduled for July 21. 

The draft list of polling stations of municipalities prepared by municipal commissioners will be published on August 13, time for receipt of claims and objections and suggestions will be up to 5 pm on August 16. 
Meeting the representatives of political parties at the municipality level will be held at 3 pm on August 16.

Disposal of claims and objections and suggestions will be August 19, submission of the final list of polling stations by the municipal commissioners concerned to the Collector and district election authority will be on August 20. The final publication of the list will be on August 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Election Commission ward-wise polling stations raft list of polling stations Telangana municipalities election
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp