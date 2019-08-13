Home States Telangana

‘Publicise swift action by law to deter POCSO crimes’, law experts suggest

The fact that the trials are being taken up in a speedy manner will not only create a deterrence amongst the anti-social elements but also improve public faith in the system.

Published: 13th August 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

child rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The suicide of a 14-year-old rape victim in Warangal, merely two days after the landmark judgment that served death penalty to a convict who raped and murdered an infant, has once again sent waves of shock across the State. Despite two landmark judgments -- life imprisonment for one, and death sentence for another -- in separate POCSO cases within the span of 2 months, there seems to be no reduction in the number of minors being raped. The death penalty was especially historic as it was pronounced within 48 days of the crime being committed.

According to experts, there is an urgent need to publicise such judgments. The fact that the trials are being taken up in a speedy manner will not only create a deterrence amongst the anti-social elements but also improve public faith in the system.

“One of the things we need to see is that the majority of those accused are not socially well-placed to feel the deterrence. So one or two judgments will not deter them. Moreover, we have seen that the accused often do not care about the consequences he would face as he knows that bail is inevitable and that the charge sheet may be late. So they commit the crime anyway,” noted Padmawathi, chairperson, Child Welfare Committee, Rangareddy district. Padmawathi says publicising such verdicts can help showcase the might of the law.

Officials involved in trials of POCSO cases also note that the High Court must set up child-friendly courts and legal support systems in every district at the earliest. “Most victims are from underprivileged backgrounds and feel overwhelmed by the legal procedures concomitant with a trial.

There is an urgent need to set up systems like Bharosa centre in districts so that the victim can be familiarised with the system,” added S Spandana, Legal Officer from Bharosa centre. According to activist Achyutha Rao of Balala Hakkula Sangham, an expert committee needs to sit upon the issue and work out modalities for the safety of girls. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide of a 14-year-old Warangal rape warangal rape victim suicide POCSO cases
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp