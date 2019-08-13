Home States Telangana

Telangana prepared for electric vehicle but industry facing initial hiccups for delay in policies

Owners and operators of over 3,000 public charging points plying on Hyderabad’s roads, including auto-rickshaws, do not have any public charging points at their disposal.

Published: 13th August 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

automobiles, electric vehicles, diesel vehicles

Over the last few months, India’s automobile sector has started to accelerate its shift towards cleaner and more efficient fuel technology. (Express Illustration)

By VV Balakrishna 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owners and operators of over 3,000 public charging points plying on Hyderabad’s roads, including auto-rickshaws, do not have any public charging points at their disposal. However, the city is still positioned better than the Bengaluru, where around 8,000 electric vehicles are plying without any public charging points whatsoever. With the delay in formulating Telangana's Electric Vehicle policy, due to a series of election, the emerging electric vehicle market is facing initial hiccups.

Of course, the picture is not completely gloomy. “Currently, two major companies are scouting for locations in the city to set up public charging points for EVs,” an official in the Energy Department said.
 Sources said that the two companies are willing to set up charging points at all Hyderabad Metro stations, RTC bus depots, cinema halls and other such places in the city. This will likely encourage people to shift to EVs in the next one or two years.

According to sources, a normal charger may cost around `50,000, which would take around five to six hours to charge the battery of a normal EV. The speed charger, which would take less than two hours, costs around `4 to `5 lakhs. “If a person buys a house worth `1 crore, he/she can set up his own charging point at his residence by spending `5 lakh. It would not be a problem for them,” the official said.

However, the real problem is that the manufacturing of EVs has not picked up in the country. “The Central government placed an order for 10,000 EVs. But, the manufacturers have been unable to deliver them for many months,” the official explained.The price of an EV car is around `12 lakh. This is also one of the reasons buyers are not so inclined to shift from petrol/diesel vehicles. 

EV policy soon

The State government is expected to come up with its own Electric Vehicle policy soon . It may offer several incentives to those who want to set up public charging points, said sources. The State government is very eager to promote EVs in the city. State government officials have requested the Centre to choose Hyderabad, which has a 200 acres of land bank near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, for setting up a 5 GWh capacity manufacturing plant, as envisaged by the Central government as part of National Mission on Transformative Mobility. 

High price of entry a deterrent

The price of an EV car is around `12 lakh. This is also one of the reasons buyers are not so inclined to shift from petrol/diesel vehicles. “Sports utility vehicles cost around `25 lakh. Transport operators may prefer buying them,” said the official. A normal charger used to charge such a vehicle can cost around `50,000

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad’s roads Telangana Electric Vehicle policy  Electric Vehicle Hyderabad Metro stations
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp