Wet run conducted at KLIS pump house for second day

The wet run of the fifth machine at Laxmipur underground pump house of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) continued on Monday. 

Published: 13th August 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

klis pu,p

Officials successfully conducted the wet run of the fifth machine at Laxmipur underground pump house of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme for the second day on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The wet run of the fifth machine at Laxmipur underground pump house of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) continued on Monday. According to sources, the water pumping was done for 45 minutes on Monday afternoon at a speed of 89.73 cusecs with a total of 85,54,589 cubic feet — around 24.4 crore litres — of water pumped through delivery cisterns.

The sources said that the second day of the wet run too was successful. The wet run started at Laxmipur underground pump house on Sunday. As Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to launch the Laxmipur pump house on Wednesday, the officials conducted the second wet run on Monday too, sources said.

Once the Laxmipur pump house is inaugurated, one tmcft of water would be pumped to SRSP and Mid-Manair. According to official sources, half tmcft of water will be diverted to Mid-Manair through gravity and another half tmcft of water will be pumped in a reverse direction to SRSP using a flood flow canal.

Anantagiri dam will be Annapurna reservoir

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to name Anantagiri reservoir and pump house as Annapurna reservoir. However, there will be no change in the names of Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar and Pochamma Sagar. These barrages and pump houses were constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram project.

It may be recalled that the chief minister had already named five barrages and pump houses under the Kaleshwaram project after the names of goddesses. Medigadda Barrage is now Lakshmi Barrage, Kannepally pump house is Lakshmi pump house, Annaram Barrage is named after Saraswathi and Siripuram pump house is now Saraswathi pump house

