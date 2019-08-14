AICC secretary defends Koppula Raju over ticket allotment
HYDERABAD: In the wake of several senior Congress leaders accusing AICC SC Cell in-charge Koppula Raju of interfering in the allotment of party tickets during Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, AICC secretary and party Telangana in-charge RC Khuntia on Tuesday clarified that Koppula Raju had no role in the allotment of the tickets.
In a press release issued here, Khuntia stated that a few party leaders were accusing Raju of stopping party leadership from allotting tickets to them, which is false. “When he has no role in allotting tickets, how could he deny ticket to an aspirant?,” Khuntia asked.