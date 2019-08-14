Home States Telangana

Godavari projects have little water, but Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme comes as ray of hope

Once Package 8 is launched, SRSP, Mid-Manair & Lower-Manair projects will receive water 
 

Published: 14th August 2019 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Nizam Sagar project

Nizam Sagar project (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While projects on Krishna river are brimming with water, those on the Godavari, including Singur, Nizam Sagar, SRSP, Mid-Manair and lower-Manair, are almost empty. In fact, these project cites are now being used as playgrounds by local children and youth. As against the full reservoir level of 29.91 tmcft, the Singur has only 0.46 tmcft.

The Sri Ram Sagar Project has only 16.49 tmcft as against its full storage capacity of 90.31 tmcft. The Mid-Manair and Lower-Manair dams too have over 3 tmcft water against their storage capacities of over 24 tmcft each. The SRSP has not filled up because of the Babli project. However, there is a ray of hope. Once the Package 8 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is launched officially in Laxmipur village in Karimnagar on Wednesday, the SRSP, Mid-Manair and Lower-Manair projects are sure to receive water. 

Thanks to the redesigned Kaleshwaram project, the farmers are sure to benefit as, after the inauguration of Package 8, the water will be diverted to Mid-Manair and SRSP through flood flow canal. So soon these reservoirs too will be filled up.  

Pulichintala at full capacity

Meanwhile, six years after its construction, the Pulichintala project is filled to the brim for the first time. All the 14 gates of Pulichintala are lifted and water has been released to Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada. Due to heavy inflows into all the projects on Krishna in Karnataka and Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the officials lifted 70 gates of Prakasam Barrage. The construction of Pulichintala was completed in 2013, with a storage capacity of 45 tmcft. With this, gates of all the projects, right from Almatti to Prakasam barrage are open now, after many years.

Poor inflow into four reservoirs a worry

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board is concerned about the poor inflows into Singur, Manjira, Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs due to scanty rainfall in the catchment areas.
HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore said that in the coming days they are expecting rains and inflows into in these four reservoirs and “city would be in a comfortable position in terms of drinking water supply as there would be assured water supplies to the city and its outskirts up to next monsoon”.

As there is no water available in Singur and Manjira reservoirs, the Board has been drawing water from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs as a stop gap arrangement. ‘’We are hopeful of receiving good rains in the catchment areas of these four reservoirs in the coming days. That would help HMWSSB to draw water from these reservoirs,’’ Dana Kishore said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna river Godavari Singur Nizam Sagar SRSP Mid-Manair Sri Ram Sagar Project Babli project Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp