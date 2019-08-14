‘KCR’s talk on Rayalaseema political stunt’, says Telangana BJP chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ridiculing the claims of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that he would help Rayalaseema region turn into ‘Ratanalaseema’, BJP State unit chief K Laxman termed the statement as ‘political stunt’ of TRS chief to garner votes of people of Andhra and Rayalaseema settled in the State in the upcoming municipal polls.

Laxman stated that the chief minister, who was not able to bring a smile on the faces of people of Telangana, was assuring people of neighbouring State to turn their region into Ratanalaseema. “AP chief minister is there to take care of people of Rayalaseema. What business KCR has in AP?” he asked.