Telangana government plans for 80 crore fish seedlings into Kaleshwaram project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the newly-constructed Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) brimming with water, the State government has decided to utilise the project for the development of fisheries in the State.

As part of that plan, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will formally release fish seedlings into Kaleshwaram project near Medigadda barrage on August 16. Fish seedlings will also be released simultaneously into Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Srinivas Yadav said that the release of fish seedlings into around 24,000 water bodies across the State would start on August 16. He said that around 80 crore fish seedlings would be released into projects, barrages and minor irrigation tanks.

Last year, the State government had released around 60 crore fish seedlings into water bodies, resulting in generating good income for the fishermen. This year, the government will also release five crore seedlings of scampi into water bodies. One crore fish seedlings and around 26 lakh seedlings of scampi would be released into Kaleshwaram project alone, the minister said.

Lambasts Laxman

Meanwhile, Srinivas Yadav refuted the allegations levelled against TRS by BJP State unit president K Laxman with regard to the pink party’s association with the AIMIM party.

What is wrong in working with AIMIM, he wondered while recalling who the AIMIM supported the BJP government after Pulwama attack. Let the BJP leaders fight with the AIMIM, who objected it, Srinivas Yadav said.

The Minister endorsed Laxman’s statement that “Kalvakuntla’s” rule was running in the State.