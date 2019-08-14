Telangana to organise 'Exhibition of Innovation'  across state  this Independence Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to encourage a culture of innovation in the State, officials in all 33 districts will be organising an ‘Exhibition of Innovation’ on August 15. This initiative, which began a month ago, is being organised by the State government. Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) has received a total of 500 applications, out of which 360 submissions have qualified as innovations, and 220 have been shortlisted.

Principal Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan said, “Innovation will be a force of unity this Independence Day. The young, the old, the farmer, and the techie, everyone will use the same platform.”