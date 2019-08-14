Home States Telangana

Three startups to work with P&G on energy optimisation

Three startups will now be working closely with three off-shoots of FMCG major Procter & Gamble (P&G), to offer innovative digitising and energy optimisation solutions.

HYDERABAD:  Three startups will now be working closely with three off-shoots of FMCG major Procter & Gamble (P&G), to offer innovative digitising and energy optimisation solutions. The firms were selected by the company for this endeavour in its first Telangana edition of vGROW summit which concluded on Tuesday. 

vGROW is P&G’s first-of-its-kind platform to identify and collaborate with businesses and individuals offering innovative industry-leading solutions. The summit was conducted in collaboration with WE Hub, Telangana’s State-run incubator for women entrepreneurs. The selected startups will be working with Ariel, Tide and Pampers at their manufacturing units located in Hyderabad.

The summit had been going on for about two months. From across the country, 55 startups had partaken in the programme. Of these, a few were shortlisted and put through more rounds of competition, after which three winners were picked.

Shivangi Jain, Associate Director - Purchasing and Supplier Partnerships, P&G India, said: “Our partnership with WE Hub is helping us connect and leverage external startup capabilities to strengthen our operations and drive inclusive growth in the state of Telangana.” 

She further said that the partnership is part of P&G’s vGROW platform in line with the company’s commitment to invest and collaborate with startups, small businesses, and individuals offering innovative industry-leading solutions.

P&G vGROW summit Telangana edition WE Hub
