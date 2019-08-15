Polio-affected fourth standard student thanks KTR for financial aid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sairam, a polio-affected fourth standard student from Godavarikhani, met TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday and thanked him for the financial assistance he had received for corrective surgery.

Sriram and his parents, Rajamallu and Lakshmi, had called on Rama Rao in January, seeking his help for the surgery. The TRS working president released funds from the CM Relief Fund for Sairam. After his operation, Sairam is able to walk. Rama Rao expressed happiness and asked the boy’s parents to contact the local MLA for any future assistance.