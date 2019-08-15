Telangana animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav sees Congress, not BJP as main rival in state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that Congress, not the Bharatiya Janata Party, would become an alternative to TRS in the State. In an informal chat with reporters here on Wednesday, Talasani said the BJP would not gain strength in the State as it was admitting only ‘outdated leaders’. “Congress has a vote bank in the State. The BJP has no vote bank,” he said, adding that the popularity of Modi government would not help the BJP in the ensuing municipal polls.