Telangana High Court reserves order state medical entrance counselling case

During the course of hearing, the bench observed that the ‘non-joining’ seats of the candidates were forcing the authorities to conduct further rounds of counseling for admissions.

Published: 15th August 2019 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After a detailed hearing of petitions alleging irregularities in the second phase of counselling for admissions into MBBS and BDS courses, a bench of High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the matter. The bench said that it would pronounce its judgment soon in view of the Supreme Court order fixing August 31 as the deadline to conclude admissions into medical courses in the country.

The bench was dealing with a petition filed by N Bhavana and four other students belonging to SC and BC community, alleging mischief by the authorities concerned by denying seats to the reserved categories in the second phase of counselling. The court had earlier stayed admissions made in the second phase of counselling.

On Wednesday, senior counsel A Satya Prasad, appearing for the petitioners, told the court that the authorities concerned have violated the procedure prescribed under GO 550 issued in the year 2001 and GO 114 issued in 2017. 

During the course of hearing, the bench observed that the ‘non-joining’ seats of the candidates were forcing the authorities to conduct further rounds of counselling for admissions. Concluding the arguments, the bench reserved its orders in the case.

