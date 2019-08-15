Three realtors flagged for not registering with TSRERA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRERA flagged three realtors for promoting and advertising their projects without duly registering with the TSRERA. It is noticed that the said projects are advertising/marketing/selling units by making constructions without registering the project with TSRERA.

Therefore, the home buyers are cautioned not to buy any flats in the below listed projects, as they have not registered with TSRERA, said a release. The project details are — 1) B Pratap Reddy & Others, Sy No 477, Plot Nos 13, 14 & 15, Kukatpally (V), 2) K Basava Shanker Rao, Sy No 56, Kondapur (V), and 3) M Srinivasa Rao, Sy No 148 to 155, Plot Nos 595 & 596,Gopal Rao Nagar.