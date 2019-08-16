All reservoirs on Krishna river filled to the brim

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the projects across the Krishna are filled to the brim and the excess water received by the projects is now being let out downstream into the sea. The inflows into Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Projects were steady at 8 lakh cusecs on Thursday. Even though the projects on Krishna are filled to the brim, heavy inflows are still continuing into the projects. With this, the officials are allowing discharge of more than four lakh cusecs into the sea from the Prakasam Barrage.

The outflows at Almatti dam were 5.20 lakh cusecs on Thursday evening and the outflows from Narayanapur were 5,27,300 cusecs. The inflows from Jurala were 6,83,684 cusecs. The inflows from Tungabhadra were moderate at 80,314 cusecs. As against the full reservoir level of 100.86 tmcft, the Tungabhadra had 100.32 tmcft.

Meanwhile, the inflows from Srisailam were 8,62,789 cusecs and the outflows were 8,61,907 cusecs.

The inflows into Nagarjuna Sagar Project were 8,78,995 cusecs and outflows were 7,34,967 cusecs.