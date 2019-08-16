Home States Telangana

KTR helps ex-serviceman’s daughter on Independence Day

Published: 16th August 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao presents a cheque to Maha Lakshmi (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To help her realise her dream of becoming a pilot, TRS working president KT Rama Rao presented a cheque to Maha Lakshmi towards her admission fee to join the Telangana Aviation Academy.
Maha Lakshmi is the daughter of Veerabhadra Chari, an ex-serviceman who on August 10 tweeted to Rama Rao, seeking financial assistance to help his daughter pursue her dream.

Responding to the tweet, KT Rama Rao said: “Chari Garu, the valour and courage of a soldier like you is invaluable. Will do my best to assist you.”  Veerabhadra Chari and his daughter Maha Lakshmi met the TRS working president KTR during Independence day celebrations at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday.  
After handing over the cheque, the TRS working president shared a picture of him with the father-daughter duo on his twitter account.

“What better way to celebrate Independence Day than to help an Indian soldier’s family.
With the help of a friend (who wants to be private/anonymous), was able to help fund Veerabhadrachari’s daughter get into TS Aviation academy (sic),” Rama Rao tweeted later.

