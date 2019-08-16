Telangana High Court finds fault with city civil court’s findings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant judgment relating to a motor accident case, the Telangana High Court has found fault with findings of the city civil court in fixing contributory negligence on the part of the driver of a motorcycle merely because he was not possessing licence and in granting compensation of only Rs 1.78 lakh to family of deceased who had died in a road accident.

Relying on a SC judgment in Sanjay Kumar vs Ashok Kumar case, the High Court has set aside the trial court finding in fixing the contributory negligence on the part of driver of motorcycle and enhanced the compensation amount awarded by trial court from Rs 1.78 lakh to Rs 17.74 lakh, with interest at 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of claim petition till realization to family of deceased.