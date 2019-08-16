Telangana leaders, VIPs ‘At Home’ with Governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor ESL Narasimhan hosted ‘At Home’ for the first time for Telangana State for the first time after the bifurcation of the State in 2014. As a new Governor was also appointed for AP, only Telangana politicians, officials and other prominent persons attended ‘At Home’ organised at Raj Bhavan here, marking the 73rd Independence Day.

In the last five years, leaders of both AP and TS used to attend ‘At Home’ programme at Raj Bhavan. A lot of political hullabaloos used to be witnessed in the past when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was the Opposition leader then, and N Chandrababu Naidu, who was the chief minister then, attended the programmes at Raj Bhavan.

On Thursday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh K Rosaiah, PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, former Opposition leader K Jana Reddy, BJP State president K Laxman, TDP leader Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, MPs J Santhosh Kumar, A Revanth Reddy and others attended the programme.