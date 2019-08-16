Telangana power utilities to meet needs of charging agencies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao said that the TS power utilities are fully geared up to supply the required bulk power to the upcoming charging agencies as well as retail consumers of electric vehicles.

Participating in the Independence Day celebrations at Vidyut Soudha on Thursday, Prabhakar Rao said that currently the electric vehicle industry is fast picking up and set an ambitious target of having 100 per cent electric vehicles for public transport and 40 per cent electric vehicles for personal mobility by 2030.

“Automobile industry has been stressing the urgent need for creating charging infrastructure at a rapid pace, which would be a determining factor for the growth of electric vehicles in the country. A separate consumer category for these charging agencies is also been created. In an effort to enhance the energy security and to mitigate the adverse environmental impact from road transport vehicles, TS power utilities are geared up to supply the required power to the charging agencies of EVs,” Prabhakar Rao explained.

He said that during 2018-19, the TS Genco achieved 80.13 per cent plant load factor (PLF), which is one of the highest in the country. He added that the TS power utilities met the highest peak demand of 10,818 MW on September 11, 2018 and a record consumption of 233 million units on October 9, 2018.

“The power utilities are fully geared up to meet the load up to 12,000 MW during the Kharif season,” he said.Prabhakar Rao added that at the time of formation of Telangana, the installed capacity was just 6,660 MW and now the contracted capacity has increased to 16,204 MW. It has more than doubled in five years, he added.

“In a major development, the TS Genco has put in operation reversible pumping facility at Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam hydel stations. The flexibility of reverse pumping system at these hydel stations is very beneficial for grid management and has also resulted in substantial savings thereby minimising the costly purchases during the peak hours,” Prabhakar Rao explained.