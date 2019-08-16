Home States Telangana

Telangana power utilities to meet needs of charging agencies

TS Transco & Genco chairman says that the power utilities are fully geared up to meet load up to 12,000 MW during Kharif season

Published: 16th August 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao, Telangana Transco and Genco

Telangana Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao said that the TS power utilities are fully geared up to supply the required bulk power to the upcoming charging agencies as well as retail consumers of electric vehicles.

Participating in the Independence Day celebrations at Vidyut Soudha on Thursday, Prabhakar Rao said that currently the electric vehicle industry is fast picking up and set an ambitious target of having 100 per cent electric vehicles for public transport and 40 per cent electric vehicles for personal mobility by 2030.

“Automobile industry has been stressing the urgent need for creating charging infrastructure at a rapid pace, which would be a determining factor for the growth of electric vehicles in the country. A separate consumer category for these charging agencies is also been created. In an effort to enhance the energy security and to mitigate the adverse environmental impact from road transport vehicles, TS power utilities are geared up to supply the required power to the charging agencies of EVs,” Prabhakar Rao explained.

He said that during 2018-19, the TS Genco achieved 80.13 per cent plant load factor (PLF), which is one of the highest in the country. He added that the TS power utilities met the highest peak demand of 10,818 MW on September 11, 2018 and a record consumption of 233 million units on October 9, 2018.

“The power utilities are fully geared up to meet the load up to 12,000 MW during the Kharif season,” he said.Prabhakar Rao added that at the time of formation of Telangana, the installed capacity was just 6,660 MW and now the contracted capacity has increased to 16,204 MW. It has more than doubled in five years, he added.

“In a major development, the TS Genco has put in operation reversible pumping facility at Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam hydel stations. The flexibility of reverse pumping system at these hydel stations is very beneficial for grid management and has also resulted in substantial savings thereby minimising the costly purchases during the peak hours,” Prabhakar Rao explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao telangana power utilities Vidyut Soudha
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp