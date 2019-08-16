TRS leader booked for assaulting Vidya Volunteer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A sarpanch’s husband has been booked by police for allegedly attacking a Vidya Volunteer. The incident occurred in Omlanayak tanda. The accused Gemya Naik, the husband to sarpanch Rukkibai, is a former TRS MPP. The victim W Laxmaiah, who worked in a government school, had gone to the sarpanch’s home on Wednesday to invite her for the Independence Day celebrations. However, while in the accused’s house, they picked up an argument and the accused hit the victim with a stone.