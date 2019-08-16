Home States Telangana

‘We will take all steps to strengthen BJP in Telangana' says National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao

According to him, the party would be formulating strategies to end the family rule of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the State.

Published: 16th August 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao

BJP leaders participate in the 73rd Independence Day celebrations at the BJP office in Hyderabad on Thursday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing confidence that the BJP will establish itself as an alternative to TRS in the State, the saffron party’s National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao stated that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir had boosted the spirit of the party cadre and that they would be working with similar determination and spirit in Telangana to come to power.

Speaking on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day celebration at the BJP State headquarters here on Thursday, Muralidhar Rao stated that the party leadership is working very seriously to expand its base in Telangana. He said that steps would be taken to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

“People are getting attracted towards BJP for its commitment and able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We would be putting in all out efforts to strengthen our base in the State,” he said.
Liberation Day

Coming down heavily on TRS government for not celebrating September 17 as Hyderabad Liberation Day, the senior BJP leader stated that his party would take the TRS government to task on the issue and exert pressure on it to celebrate the event officially. “We will celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day. Let's see what the government does,” he said.

BJP State unit chief K Laxman, addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag, stated that PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who successfully abrogated Article 370 would soon be asked to take steps to celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation Day in the State.

According to him, the party would be formulating strategies to end the family rule of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the State.

“We will free people of Telangana from the autocratic rule of KCR and establish a democratic rule,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana BJP TRS Telangana politics BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao KCR TRS K Laxman
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp