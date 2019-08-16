‘We will take all steps to strengthen BJP in Telangana' says National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing confidence that the BJP will establish itself as an alternative to TRS in the State, the saffron party’s National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao stated that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir had boosted the spirit of the party cadre and that they would be working with similar determination and spirit in Telangana to come to power.

Speaking on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day celebration at the BJP State headquarters here on Thursday, Muralidhar Rao stated that the party leadership is working very seriously to expand its base in Telangana. He said that steps would be taken to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

“People are getting attracted towards BJP for its commitment and able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We would be putting in all out efforts to strengthen our base in the State,” he said.

Liberation Day

Coming down heavily on TRS government for not celebrating September 17 as Hyderabad Liberation Day, the senior BJP leader stated that his party would take the TRS government to task on the issue and exert pressure on it to celebrate the event officially. “We will celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day. Let's see what the government does,” he said.

BJP State unit chief K Laxman, addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag, stated that PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who successfully abrogated Article 370 would soon be asked to take steps to celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation Day in the State.

According to him, the party would be formulating strategies to end the family rule of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the State.

“We will free people of Telangana from the autocratic rule of KCR and establish a democratic rule,” he said.