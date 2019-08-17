Home States Telangana

Congress leader, friend booked for duping businessman of Rs 15 lakh

According to police, Kantham and his friend Venkateswarlu had met victim businessman Vijay Kumar at a staff hotel for a business deal.

Published: 17th August 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Congress party leader and his friend, who allegedly duped a businessman of Rs 15 lakh under the pretext of providing a contract to supply saplings under the Haritha Haram scheme, were booked by the Banjara Hills police on Friday. 

According to police, Kantham and his friend Venkateswarlu had met victim businessman Vijay Kumar at a staff hotel for a business deal. During the meeting, the duo gave details of the Haritha Haram programme to the victim, and promised to provide him a contract for the distribution of saplings under the programme. 

“The businessman was told that he was supposed to purchase and distribute the saplings at villages. The duo collected Rs 15 lakh from him in this regard,” the police said.A few months later, after he failed to receive any contract, Vijay Kumar asked the duo to return the amount, but to no avail. Once he realised that he was duped, he lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police.Based on the complaint, the police have registered cases against Kantham and Venkateswarlu. Investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haritha Haram scheme
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp