Home States Telangana

Telangana Chief Secretary asks officials to expedite process of shifting Secretariat departments

According to sources, one Minister wanted to shift his chambers to AP DGP office building in the city.

Published: 17th August 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi

Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi (Photos | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In view of the inordinate delay in shifting the Secretariat to the BRKR Bhavan, Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Friday made a surprise visit to the Secretariat. He inspected the shifting process and directed the officials concerned to speed it up. According to sources, the chief secretary directed the officials to complete the shifting of the Secretariat to the BRKR Bhavan in next three to four days. During his 45-minute visit, barring the C Block, he went to all the blocks in the Secretariat.

The chief secretary himself moved to BRKR Bhavan last Friday, but has been discharging his duties from his residence in Kundangah. However, there is still no clarity on the shifting of Ministers’ chambers. Only two Ministers V Prasanth Reddy and A Indra Karan Reddy moved out of the Secretariat. But, the other Ministers are not interested to move to BRKR Bhavan, where there are no facilities. 

According to sources, one Minister wanted to shift his chambers to AP DGP office building in the city. The other Ministers too have some reservations to move to BRKR Bhavan. According to sources, the shifting of the chambers of Ministers would be decided by the chief minister shortly. Meanwhile, Rajiv Sharma, the Chief Advisor to the Government, is likely to move to Pollution Control Board Office in the city on Saturday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Secretariat departments SK Joshi
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp