Telangana Chief Secretary asks officials to expedite process of shifting Secretariat departments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the inordinate delay in shifting the Secretariat to the BRKR Bhavan, Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Friday made a surprise visit to the Secretariat. He inspected the shifting process and directed the officials concerned to speed it up. According to sources, the chief secretary directed the officials to complete the shifting of the Secretariat to the BRKR Bhavan in next three to four days. During his 45-minute visit, barring the C Block, he went to all the blocks in the Secretariat.

The chief secretary himself moved to BRKR Bhavan last Friday, but has been discharging his duties from his residence in Kundangah. However, there is still no clarity on the shifting of Ministers’ chambers. Only two Ministers V Prasanth Reddy and A Indra Karan Reddy moved out of the Secretariat. But, the other Ministers are not interested to move to BRKR Bhavan, where there are no facilities.

According to sources, one Minister wanted to shift his chambers to AP DGP office building in the city. The other Ministers too have some reservations to move to BRKR Bhavan. According to sources, the shifting of the chambers of Ministers would be decided by the chief minister shortly. Meanwhile, Rajiv Sharma, the Chief Advisor to the Government, is likely to move to Pollution Control Board Office in the city on Saturday.