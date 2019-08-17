Home States Telangana

Mattapally inundated, residents evacuated

Two days after the Sri Yogananda Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple was submerged, Krishna water entered into the Mattapally village in the wee hours of Friday.

Published: 17th August 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Priests inside the sanctum sanctorum of the submerged Sri Yogananda Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Mattapally on Friday;

By Express News Service

SURYAPETA: Two days after the Sri Yogananda Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple was submerged, Krishna water entered into the Mattapally village in the wee hours of Friday. The revenue and police officials were forced to shift around 10 to 15 families to rehabilitation camp set up at Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam kalyana mandapam on outskirts of village.

people use a boat to travel from one
place to another within the flooded
village  | Express

It is to be noted that during the construction of the Pulichinthala project itself, the officials had spotted Mattapally village as prone to flooding and the government had paid compensation to 200 houses and shop owners and had also allotted plots to the oustees near Nagarjuna Cement Factory for constructing new houses.

However, despite the warnings from officials concerned, several villagers continued to live in the village without shifting to safe places.

The flooding started with the Krishna water entering the Sri Yogananda Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on Wednesday and the authorities were forced to close the temple.

As the water level continued to increase, the priests and other temple officials shifted the valuable materials in the Garba Gudi (sanctum sanctorum), including gold and silver ornaments and the Utsava Vigrahalu, to a safe place.

Nagarjuna Sagar levels increase 
The water levels in Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir has been on rise for a few days now. Water level in the reservoir had reached 585.70 feet on Friday, whereas threshold level is 590 feet. Meanwhile, number of tourists who arrive to visit reservoir is also increasing

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mattapally village
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp