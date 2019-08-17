MEPMA to set up livelihood centres to help urban poor  in Telangana

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aimed at supporting the urban poor by providing them a one-stop solution to market their products and services and also access information and other benefits and act as a bridge between all economic groups, as many as nine City Livelihood Centres (CLCs) will be set up in nine urban local bodies spread over various districts across Telangana under the Telangana State Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (TS MEPMA).

The expenditure will be met by Social Mobilisation and Institutional Development (SMID) of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM). The TSMEPMA officials told Express that the CLCs will provide support for marketing goods and services of the urban poor registered with the CLCs by providing marketing/sales outlets for products manufactured by urban poor. It will also support urban poor to get a better understanding of various things, TSMEPMA officials added.

Major services that will be possible through CLC are skill development and training programmes, opportunities for training and self-employment. Obtaining direct work orders for services such as carpentry, plumbing, electricity maintenance etc. and tie ups with malls, retail outlets such as supermarkets, malls, theatres, restaurants etc for basic housekeeping staff or sales man. CLCs will provide support for marketing goods and services of the urban poor registered with the CLCs by providing marketing/sales outlets for products manufactured by urban poor. It will also support urban poor to get a better understanding of various things, TSMEPMA officials added.

Rs 32 lakh released for CLCs

According to information, the CLCs will be constituted in Karimnagar, Miryalaguda, Suryapet, Rajanna-Sircilla, Kamareddy, Kothagudem, Palvancha, Siddipet and Nalgonda. An amount of Rs 32 lakh has already been released for this. Of the total amount, the ULBs of Sircilla, Kamareddy, Kothagudem and Siddipet will get Rs 3 lakh each and Palvancha, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Suryapet and Karimnagar will get Rs 4 lakh each. Meanwhile, even if CLCs were proposed for Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Kodad and Boduppal, the officials could not sanction it due to space constraints. The department, however, has directed the five ULBs to identify new locations with adequate space and resubmit the proposals.