Nama, Kavitha discuss issues raised in Lok Sabha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nagewara Rao called on pink party leader and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha here on Friday. According to sources, Nageswara Rao explained to Kavitha, the former MP from Nizamabad, the issues raised by the TRS party during the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Both the leaders are said to have discussed the issues to be raised by the TRS MPs in the next Lok Sabha session. They also discussed the pending issues of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 to be raised by the TRS MPs in the future sessions of Lok Sabha.