Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at PM Modi for remarks on population

HYDERABAD:

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising concerns over population explosion by saying that the the latter was clueless about how to utilise the country’s youth to an advantage.“Majority of India is young & productive, but this advantage will only last till 2040. (sic),” Owaisi tweeted.

In his tweet where he tagged Modi, the Hyderabad MP also said,”@PMOIndia is clueless about what how to utilise this advantage, so he’s coming up with discarded & intrusive ideas of governance that shirk his own responsibility.”

During his Independence Day address, the prime minister had said that there was a need to address the issue of population explosion. “The issue of ever-rising population is a matter of concern. If population is educated and healthy, the country too will be healthy.”