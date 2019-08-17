Home States Telangana

Plastic-free bouquets coming as GHMC to impose ban

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to ban the usage of plastic sheets less than 50 microns which are used to pack and make flower bouquets.

HYDERABAD:  The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to ban the usage of plastic sheets less than 50 microns which are used to pack and make flower bouquets. GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore held a meeting with florists here on Friday, and told them that plastic sheets less than 50 microns were causing damage to the environment.

Once bouquets are used, they are often thrown in open drains and waterbodies in the city, leading to environmental problems. Instead of using plastic sheets to furl flowers and prepare bouquets, the GHMC commissioner instructed the florists to use either colourful paper or cloth, or biodegradable bags, to make bouquets.

There are about 500 florists in the city. A proposal on the ban will soon be sent to the GHMC Standing Committee for approval. Incentives will be given to florists in the city who use colourful paper, cloth, or biodegradable bags to make bouquets, Dana Kishore said.

