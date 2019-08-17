Vinod appointed VC of State Planning Board

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior TRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar has been appointed as the vice-chairman of Telangana State Planning Board for a term of three years in the rank of a cabinet minister. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao signed the related file on Friday and later Chief Secretary SK Joshi issued orders for the same.

Since the State Planning Board plays an important role in matters of the State development, a very experienced Vinod Kumar has been appointed as the vice-chairman of the Board, an official statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The chief minister entrusted an important responsibility of preparing the Budget to Vinod Kumar. Vinod Kumar would review and prepare proposals from all the departments for the full Budget for the year 2019-20 to be presented in the State Legislative Assembly. The Budget will most probably be presented in September.

As the State Planning Board vice-chairman, Vinod Kumar will enjoy the status of a Cabinet Minister and will be a permanent invitee to the Cabinet meetings. The CM said that Vinod Kumar is appointed as the State Planning Board vice-chairman due to his vast experience in politics, administration as well as his knowledge on the socio-economic and geographical aspects of the Telangana. The government had decided to utilise the services of Vinod Kumar to the optimum, Chandrasekhar Rao said.

KTR congratulates Vinod

Vinod Kumar thanked the chief minister for giving him the responsibility.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao congratulated B Vinod Kumar. “Congratulations to TRS senior leader B Vinod Kumar on being appointed as the vice-chairman of Telangana State Planning Board”, KTR tweeted.