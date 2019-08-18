2 ex-MLAs likely to don saffron robes

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Two former MLAs from Sangareddy district — M Vijaypal Reddy from Narayankhed and T Nandishwar Goud from Patancheru — are set to join the BJP.

According to sources, Vijaypal Reddy and Nandishwar Goud are likely to join the saffron party in the presence of party working president JP Nadda at a public meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday.

It is also learnt that TDP leader and former ZPTC G Srikanth Goud from Patancheru will join the BJP.

Vijaypal Reddy, who has a strong hold in Narayankhed constituency, contested as a TDP candidate in the last Assembly elections. Nandishwar Goud was initially with the Congress party and later joined the BJP before shifting his loyalties to TDP in 2018.

Meanwhile, there are also rumours of former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarsimha showing interest in donning the saffron robes. It may be recalled that ahead of 2018 Assembly elections, Rajanarsimha’s wife Padmini left the Congress and joined the BJP. Later, after pressure from family members and party workers, she returned to Congress.

Following the rumours, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy is said to have met Damodar Rajanarsimha at his residence two days ago and asked him not to leave the Congress.